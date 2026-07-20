Delhi Police Clash with Protesters Amid Strict Security for Parliament Session

Delhi Police deployed mild lathi charge on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters who attempted to march towards the Parliament House. The rally, which began at Jantar Mantar, resulted in significant traffic disruptions, with security personnel stationed in large numbers to manage the surging crowd.

The Rapid Action Force was on site to address both the CJP protest march and secure the upcoming Parliament session. Law enforcement emphasized that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain enforced in New Delhi district, superseding the former Section 144 of the CrPC.

The Police advisory clarifies that protest marches, processions, or assemblies of more than five people are banned except with prior permission at Jantar Mantar. Elaborate security measures are in place for the Monsoon Session commencing July 20 to ensure safety and protect vital government facilities.

Delhi Police warned violators of prohibitory orders would face prosecution under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and related laws. Ahead of the protest march led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, security was intensified near Parliament, aligning with the start of the Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police reported the absence of an official clearance request for the march from the organizers. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, hospitalized on Saturday, said he would end his hunger strike if the government pledges accountability for failures in the education system or if Parliament addresses these issues in the session.

Wangchuk shared conditions for his hunger strike cessation, including government accountability or assurance from Members of Parliament on addressing educational reforms. Additionally, he called on MPs to visit him if health issues preclude his attendance at the protest.