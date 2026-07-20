Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Nationwide Attention

Activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk is receiving comprehensive medical care at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as he continues an indefinite hunger strike that has captured national attention. Despite requiring ongoing clinical observation due to fluctuating blood parameters, Wangchuk remains in stable condition under the watchful eye of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals.

Wangchuk's protest hinges on demanding accountability for an alleged leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination papers, a critical issue in India's education sector. Since being moved to the hospital facility by Delhi Police, after joining the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk has made it clear he will only end his strike if the government acknowledges educational system failures, including paper leaks, or if MPs commit to discussing educational accountability during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

His health battle coincides with widespread demonstrations, as supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party attempt to march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament. The situation has prompted a heavy security presence in central Delhi, and the enforcement of prohibitory orders akin to Section 144 of the CrPC, leading to police intervention to manage the massive gathering.