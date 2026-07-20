Hema Malini Advocates Dialogue Over Protests Amid NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Monday advocated for dialogue instead of street protests, urging youth to engage in structured discussions regarding educational concerns. She emphasized that the Modi government has consistently supported educational initiatives, rendering current protests ineffective.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began with political clashes, especially over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The BJP called for calm discussions, but faced opposition resistance. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of failing to address institutional fraud affecting exam aspirants.

Hooda highlighted growing distrust among youth in education systems, pointing to rampant paper-leak mafias. Protests initiated at Jantar Mantar led to severe traffic disruptions and increased police presence. A mild lathi charge ensued to manage the crowd, as per police advisory prohibiting large gatherings without permission.