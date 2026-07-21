Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Transfer of Activist Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday mandated the urgent transfer of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility of his choice, Medanta Hospital, following medical guidance. This decision comes after Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, filed an appeal.

A Division Bench, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, acknowledged the Central government's lack of opposition to Wangchuk's transfer, as conveyed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court directed Medanta Hospital to form a specialized medical team for Wangchuk's care, citing consistent hospital monitoring needs.

During proceedings, it was highlighted that Wangchuk, on a hunger strike protesting examination issues, required persistent medical oversight. The court balanced Wangchuk's concerns of surveillance and phone access at Safdarjung Hospital against unanimous medical recommendations. The appeal was subsequently resolved with directives to transfer relevant medical documentation to Medanta Hospital.