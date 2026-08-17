Devastating Stampede at Ashokdham Temple Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at Bihar's Ashokdham Temple resulted in six fatalities and several injuries. The incident occurred amidst an unexpected surge of devotees, prompting swift emergency response. Officials attribute the chaos to overcrowding as the situation remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST
Devastating Stampede at Ashokdham Temple Claims Lives
Visual from the spot (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected surge of devotees at the Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, led to a stampede on Monday, claiming the lives of at least six people and injuring several others. Lakhisarai SDPO Shivam Kumar confirmed the fatalities, highlighting the quick launch of emergency rescue operations.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar attributed the tragedy to an unprecedented crowd increase, exacerbated by the arrival of two trains. Despite prior preparations to manage the crowd, the pressure caused a barricade to break, resulting in the deadly stampede. Efforts to assist the injured are ongoing.

Local authorities remain at the scene to manage remaining devotees and prevent further incidents. Meanwhile, investigations continue to uncover more details. Additionally, a separate incident on August 12 involved a passenger bus fire caused by a short circuit, thankfully resulting in no casualties.

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