Tragedy Strikes Ashok Dham Temple: Seven Dead in Stampede

A tragic incident at the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai unfolded on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of seven devotees and injuring many others. Thousands had gathered to perform rituals for Lord Shiva during the Sawan month, when chaos erupted due to a rumour of an electric wire mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also encouraged quick recovery for those injured, emphasizing the urgent role of local administration in aiding those impacted by the calamity.

According to District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar, the stampede was triggered by panic when a cable wire fell, mistakenly believed to be live, sparking fear and causing a commotion. Emergency services were on standby, ensuring rapid medical support to the victims. Authorities continue to investigate the cause and are vigilant in assisting those affected.