Protesters Demand Resolution as Exam Crisis Deepens in Jharkhand

Tensions escalate as Jharkhand's student protests enter their 24th day, driven by alleged exam irregularities. Criticism mounts against Chief Minister Hemant Soren for missing crucial talks. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accuses the government of insincerity in negotiations, while a student leader continues a hunger strike, urging systemic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST
Protesters Demand Resolution as Exam Crisis Deepens in Jharkhand
BJP Jharkhand Chief Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The ongoing student protests in Jharkhand against what is claimed to be examination irregularities have reached a boiling point, with tensions rising sharply on Monday. Criticism is focused on Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has faced backlash for not attending crucial negotiation talks meant to address the crisis.

BJP Jharkhand Chief Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo questioned the government's sincerity, particularly due to Soren's absence. He argued that Soren's direct involvement in talks would show genuine commitment to resolving the issues affecting the youth, criticizing the decision to send a ministerial delegation instead.

As the protest reached its 24th consecutive day, the human cost is becoming more apparent. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto is on the 15th day of a hunger strike, despite adverse weather conditions. The protest continues to demand comprehensive reforms in state examination processes, hoping for systemic change rather than temporary fixes.

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