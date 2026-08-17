Jharkhand's Student Protests: A Call for Educational Reforms

Devendra Nath Mahato, Jharkhand's student leader, voices hope for meaningful talks with the state government amidst ongoing protests over examination irregularities. As discussions loom, Mahato stresses the need for systemic reform to prevent future malpractices, emphasizing continued struggle if government action falls short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:33 IST
Jharkhand's Student Protests: A Call for Educational Reforms
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Jharkhand, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato remains optimistic as a new round of talks with the state government approaches. The protests, now in their 24th day at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium, highlight alleged examination irregularities by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Mahato welcomed the government's offer of dialogue and its decision to involve legal experts, hoping for a resolution that enforces a fair education and examination system. 'Hope and faith are driving these talks,' Mahato remarked, emphasizing the importance of systemic reform for future generations approaching competitive exams.

Highlighting past examination cancellations and persistent malpractice issues, Mahato called for an end to favoritism and irregularities. He urged the government to heed student demands to avoid further protests, including a planned gherao of the Chief Minister's residence and Vidhan Sabha on August 20, should talks prove unfruitful.

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