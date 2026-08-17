Student Protest Momentum Builds: Hunger Strike Reaches 24th Day in Ranchi

The JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi intensified on Monday as students continued their indefinite hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The agitation has now entered its 24th day, with protesters demanding that the Jharkhand government address their concerns during ongoing negotiations.

Notably, protester Baha Linda appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate further commitment by visiting the protest site and retracting support from the government if genuinely dissatisfied with the police's lathi charge. Linda also raised issues about land sales and alleged favoritism in government job allocations to outsiders.

Despite the government initiating discussions, protesters like Alok Mehta have expressed skepticism over the outcome, stating that the government has yet to meet their core demands. As representatives from the Chief Minister's office attempt to facilitate peace talks, the students remain firm in their resolve to have their voices heard. Political figures, including Rajesh Thakur and Pratul Shah Deo, have weighed in on the matter, highlighting the need for perseverance and open dialogue from both parties.