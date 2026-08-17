Student Protest Momentum Builds: Hunger Strike Reaches 24th Day in Ranchi

In Ranchi, JPSC-JSSC aspirants intensify their protest against the Jharkhand government with a hunger strike. As talks continue without resolution, students demand attention to their grievances. Political tensions heighten as leaders express dissatisfaction over the handling of the situation. Both sides urge dialogue to address the concerns effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST
Student Protest Momentum Builds: Hunger Strike Reaches 24th Day in Ranchi
Jharkhand protest enters 24th day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi intensified on Monday as students continued their indefinite hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The agitation has now entered its 24th day, with protesters demanding that the Jharkhand government address their concerns during ongoing negotiations.

Notably, protester Baha Linda appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate further commitment by visiting the protest site and retracting support from the government if genuinely dissatisfied with the police's lathi charge. Linda also raised issues about land sales and alleged favoritism in government job allocations to outsiders.

Despite the government initiating discussions, protesters like Alok Mehta have expressed skepticism over the outcome, stating that the government has yet to meet their core demands. As representatives from the Chief Minister's office attempt to facilitate peace talks, the students remain firm in their resolve to have their voices heard. Political figures, including Rajesh Thakur and Pratul Shah Deo, have weighed in on the matter, highlighting the need for perseverance and open dialogue from both parties.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US Face Investment Hurdles Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea and US Face Investment Hurdles Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea
2
Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protests

Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protes...

India
3
Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Ukraine
4
Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026