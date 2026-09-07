U.P. Minister Ensures Top-Tier Medical Care for Padma Shri Physician at BHU
Uttar Pradesh's Minister Ravindra Jaiswal visited Banaras Hindu University to check on Padma Shri-awardee Dr. T.K. Lahari's health. Jaiswal assured top medical attention for Lahari, emphasizing zero negligence. He addressed an alleged incident and urged continued monitoring. The medical fraternity and Lahari's supporters remain concerned for his recovery.
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Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Stamps and Court Registration Fees, Ravindra Jaiswal, made a significant visit to Banaras Hindu University on Sunday to check on the health of renowned physician and Padma Shri awardee, Dr. T.K. Lahari. Dr. Lahari is currently admitted to the university's new building on the fifth floor, receiving treatment.
During his visit, Minister Jaiswal scrutinized the details of Dr. Lahari's treatment with the attending medical staff and underscored the importance of providing the best possible care without any compromises. He instructed BHU administration and physicians to ensure continuous monitoring of Dr. Lahari's condition and address all of his medical needs.
The visit was also marked by the minister's investigation into reports of an unpleasant incident tied to Dr. Lahari's hospital stay. Jaiswal assured Dr. Lahari that the state would back all necessary measures for his recovery. His engagement was supported by the presence of senior officials including the BHU Chief Proctor, DCP, and local councillors, emphasizing the priority given to Dr. Lahari's well-being.