Political Sparks Fly as Minister Criticizes Samajwadi Party Leader

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has launched a vehement criticism of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of remaining silent over an alleged attack on a party worker in Azamgarh.

In a post shared on X, Rajbhar claimed that SP worker Rahul Yadav was beaten for supporting a rival SP leader instead of the local MLA, Nafees Ahmad. Rajbhar alleged that despite the involvement of one of his grassroots workers, Akhilesh Yadav has shown no reaction or concern.

The incident is said to have occurred amidst a political survey ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Allegedly, Rahul Yadav was abused and assaulted by the sitting MLA's supporters upon openly preferring another leader. The internal turmoil has sparked significant controversy within the Gopalpur assembly constituency.