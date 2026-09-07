Delhi's Urban Minister in Goa Amid Satya Niketan Building Collapse?

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, raised concerns on Monday regarding the absence of Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood following the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan. Bharadwaj publicly urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to recall Sood to the capital, questioning his reported trip to Goa.

In a detailed post, Bharadwaj inquired, “CM @gupta_rekha Ji. All agencies working at Satya Niketan site? Where is ur UD Minister @ashishsood_bjp? He tweeted once at 3 pm about the incident and then he is not seen anywhere? Has he taken a flight to GOA at 4 pm yesterday? What’s so important in Goa? If Yes, Pls call him back to Delhi.” Meanwhile, CM Gupta affirmed that all emergency services are actively involved in a coordinated rescue effort.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the government is cognizant of its responsibilities, underscoring plans to develop a policy requiring periodic structural assessments for public buildings. In the aftermath of the building collapse, which left six dead, an FIR was filed against the property owner. Full cooperation from local authorities, including the issuance of a Look Out Circular for the owner, is ongoing. The CM's office has also mandated the sealing of unauthorized structures throughout the city, with a stern warning to culpable MCD officials.