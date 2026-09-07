Delhi High Court Directs Police to Reconsider Protest Application

Delhi High Court instructs the police to reevaluate Kshatriya Karni Sena's new protest request against UGC regulations. The demonstration, scheduled for September 20 at Jantar Mantar, aims to voice opposition to reservation policies. The court acknowledged the application changes and invited authorities to consider lawful conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:48 IST
Delhi High Court Directs Police to Reconsider Protest Application
The Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi Police to assess a new application from Kshatriya Karni Sena president, Raj Shekhawat, for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on September 20. The demonstration is intended to oppose the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations of 2026 and associated reservation policies.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the police to process the application following legal norms and decide by September 14. The decision follows Shekhawat's petition against an earlier denial for a protest scheduled on September 6. Shekhawat communicated the change in protest date during the court hearing.

The protest aims to address concerns over the UGC's regulations, which, as per the petitioner, share similarities with issues previously examined by the judiciary. Despite Delhi Police's initial refusal citing BRICS Summit preparations, the court emphasized that conditions could be imposed under legal boundaries.

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