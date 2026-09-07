Grave Collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan Spurs Sweeping Reforms

In a significant breakthrough, Hariram, the owner of the collapsed building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, has been arrested in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. His apprehension concludes an extensive multi-state manhunt involving ten teams. Delhi Police had previously issued a Look Out Circular for Hariram, who had evaded authorities following the tragic incident.

The aftermath of the building collapse remains grim, with the death toll now at seven. Rescue efforts have so far saved 12 individuals. In response to the disaster, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended several officials from the South Zone, including the Deputy Commissioner and engineers, amid mounting pressure for accountability.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar expressed regret over the loss of lives and disclosed plans to demolish an adjoining weakened structure. Efforts to curb unauthorized construction had been ongoing, with plans for extensive demolitions. The incident has also prompted Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha to request the Prime Minister's intervention for student housing reforms as the city grapples with structural safety concerns.