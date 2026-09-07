Rescue Efforts Intensify After Tragic Delhi Building Collapse
After the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, urgent rescue and relief efforts are underway. Twelve individuals have been rescued, and seven are confirmed dead. Initial investigations indicate unauthorized basement construction as a potential cause. State and national agencies are working collaboratively to ensure prompt recovery and comprehensive investigation.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, rescue operations are at the forefront as officials confirm that 12 people have been rescued while seven have unfortunately perished. The BJP's Jharkhand spokesperson, Pratul Shahdeo, emphasized the present focus on providing adequate treatment and compensation to the injured individuals.
Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department, have converged on the site as investigations begin into the potential cause, suspected to be unauthorized basement construction. Shahdeo underscored the priority of relief efforts while an official inquiry by the government is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to this tragedy.
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela detailed ongoing retrieval efforts, noting remaining uncertainties about the number of people possibly trapped. Despite challenges posed by the debris, rescue teams maintain their commitment to continue operations as long as needed to ensure all victims are recovered.
ALSO READ
-
Authorities Intensify Crackdown Post-Delhi Building Collapse; Hunt On for Owner
-
High Court Intervenes in Deadly Satya Niketan Building Collapse
-
Delhi's Urban Minister in Goa Amid Satya Niketan Building Collapse?
-
Catastrophe in Satya Niketan: Building Collapse Leaves Six Dead
-
Delhi Government Enforces Structural Safety Audits Post Building Collapse