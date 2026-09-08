Legal Tensions Flare in Saharanpur: Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy

The demolition of a mosque at the Saharanpur Collectorate has spurred controversy, with allegations of a concealed inquiry report and calls for transparency. The mosque, claimed to be on Waqf land, was removed following a court order amidst protests and detentions in response. Authorities cite strict legal adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:54 IST
Legal Tensions Flare in Saharanpur: Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy
Saharanpur mosque committee Advocate Naushad Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a spiraling legal dispute, the demolition of a mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex has ignited a heated controversy. Advocate Naushad Ali, representing the mosque's committee, has questioned why an inquiry report linked to the property has not been disclosed, casting doubts on the transparency of the proceedings.

The mosque's alleged construction on government land was brought to light by Vikas Tyagi, prompting an investigation under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. Despite the findings that the land was registered as Waqf property, the mosque was ordered for demolition by the court.

The situation intensified as protests erupted, leading to the detention of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh emphasized that the demolition was executed per legal orders, with additional security measures in place to curb misinformation.

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