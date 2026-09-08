Legal Tensions Flare in Saharanpur: Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy

In a spiraling legal dispute, the demolition of a mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex has ignited a heated controversy. Advocate Naushad Ali, representing the mosque's committee, has questioned why an inquiry report linked to the property has not been disclosed, casting doubts on the transparency of the proceedings.

The mosque's alleged construction on government land was brought to light by Vikas Tyagi, prompting an investigation under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. Despite the findings that the land was registered as Waqf property, the mosque was ordered for demolition by the court.

The situation intensified as protests erupted, leading to the detention of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh emphasized that the demolition was executed per legal orders, with additional security measures in place to curb misinformation.