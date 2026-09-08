Nation Unites for Nutrition: 9th National Nutrition Month 2026 Kick-Off

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, led by Minister Annapurna Devi, is set to inaugurate the 9th National Nutrition Month 2026 at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The event will see the participation of key figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and prominent ministers from the national and state governments.

The initiative, part of the broader Poshan Abhiyaan campaign launched in 2018, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making nutrition the cornerstone of India's development by 2047. The theme for this year's edition, "Our Anganwadis, Our Responsibility," urges citizens to take collective ownership of Anganwadi centers, crucial hubs for nutrition and early education.

Focusing on revamped guidelines in the Supplementary Nutrition Program, the campaign unveils five core themes tackling dietary diversity, community ownership, and child development. Celebrating a decade of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, the event will incorporate a full-scale campaign to support maternal health, underscoring the pivotal role of nutrition in a child's early years.