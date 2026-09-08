Tumult in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Heated Debate Over MISA Remarks

The Tamil Nadu Assembly descended into disarray on Tuesday when DMK MLA EV Velu vocally opposed comments made by Chief Minister Vijay regarding the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Sarkaria Commission. Velu criticized the Chief Minister for reportedly breaching assembly traditions by discussing ongoing vigilance cases in his address.

In his speech, Velu articulated that the Chief Minister's actions violated the House's traditional practices. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna claimed the DMK was keen on silencing him. Arjuna stated, 'DMK is attempting to muzzle voices in the House, expecting compliance from the ruling party without reciprocation.'

Speaker JCD Prabhakar ruled out the DMK's plea to remove Vijay's controversial remarks from the records, underscoring there was no violation of protocol. Previously, CM Vijay had alleged that the Enforcement Directorate implicated DMK leaders in a corruption scandal involving illicit party funds.