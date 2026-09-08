Macron Pushes EU for Under-15 Social Media Ban

French President Emmanuel Macron is advocating for a European Union-wide ban on social media for children under 15, following France's failure to enact similar legislation. Macron aims to harmonize a bloc-wide ban to protect young people from potential mental health impacts, urging EU collaboration ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:38 IST
Macron Pushes EU for Under-15 Social Media Ban
European Union

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Commission to enforce a European Union-wide ban on social media access for children under 15. This initiative follows France's inability to pass similar legislation due to constitutional barriers.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Macron emphasized the urgency of a unified ban to safeguard youth across the bloc. His stance aligns with global movements, like Australia's, to protect children's mental health. Despite differing opinions, especially in Scandinavia, Macron garners support to address the issue before his term ends.

The European Union is considering a tiered system to gradually allow access based on age, but Macron advocates for stricter measures. This proposal will likely be discussed further during von der Leyen's State of the Union speech.

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