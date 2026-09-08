Hungary Signals End to Pro-Russian Era with Diplomat Expulsion

In a significant diplomatic shift, Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats on Tuesday for actions deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, marking an end to the pro-Russian stance of ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban's regime.

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Anita Orban, clarified that the expulsion doesn't signify a complete diplomatic break, despite Russia's harsh response. Moscow labeled the move 'extremely unfriendly,' threatening reciprocal action.

Under Orban, Hungary maintained close Russian ties despite European opposition following Ukraine's invasion. Now, under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Hungary reaffirms its commitment to the EU and NATO, striving to restore international trust.