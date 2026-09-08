Hungary Signals End to Pro-Russian Era with Diplomat Expulsion
Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats, signaling a shift away from former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's pro-Russian policies. While Hungary maintains intentions for dialogues with Russia, relations remain tense. New Prime Minister Peter Magyar emphasizes Hungary's alliances with the EU and NATO and aims to mend trust eroded under Orban's governance.
In a significant diplomatic shift, Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats on Tuesday for actions deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, marking an end to the pro-Russian stance of ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban's regime.
Hungary's Foreign Minister, Anita Orban, clarified that the expulsion doesn't signify a complete diplomatic break, despite Russia's harsh response. Moscow labeled the move 'extremely unfriendly,' threatening reciprocal action.
Under Orban, Hungary maintained close Russian ties despite European opposition following Ukraine's invasion. Now, under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Hungary reaffirms its commitment to the EU and NATO, striving to restore international trust.