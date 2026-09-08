Putin's Strategic India Visit: BRICS Summit to Bolster Ties and Tackle Global Shifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12. The visit aims to enhance bilateral ties and expand cooperation under BRICS’s core pillars. The summit's agenda focuses on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, highlighting economic, social, and environmental priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:33 IST
Putin's Strategic India Visit: BRICS Summit to Bolster Ties and Tackle Global Shifts
Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic stride, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, scheduled to commence on September 12. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the visit as a pivotal opportunity for Russia and India to address bilateral relations and explore broader avenues of cooperation.

During a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov expressed confidence in the summit’s success and highlighted Russia's commitment to strengthening the BRICS framework. A key focus will be the enhancement of cooperation across policy, security, economics, and cultural exchange, with discussions on inviting new countries into BRICS formats.

The summit arrives as a crucial moment for the intergovernmental forum, with India emphasizing resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability as its guiding themes. These priorities aim to steer the alliance beyond political coordination towards practical solutions addressing commerce, climate action, and sustainable development.

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