ABVP Leads Massive 'Student Safety March' at Delhi University
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led a 'Student Safety March' in Delhi University protesting against significant safety concerns highlighted by the Satya Niketan tragedy. The protest called for a structural overhaul of PG accommodations and demanded accountability, highlighting the urgent need for expanding hostel facilities on campus.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed demonstration against mounting safety concerns, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a 'Student Safety March' at Delhi University. The march, a response to the tragic Satya Niketan incident, drew thousands of students from colleges across the university.
The protest commenced at the Rugby Ground, culminating at the Arts Faculty, where participants urged immediate safety audits of PG accommodations. The students' rallying call, 'Aakhir Kab Tak?', demanded accountability and structural improvements in student housing safety standards.
ABVP has called on Delhi University's administration to expand hostel capacities urgently, citing a dire need for secure on-campus housing options. Criticism targeted PG operators failing safety norms, and the ABVP demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner for administrative lapses. The organisation insisted that past assurances are insufficient, stressing that the Satya Niketan tragedy should trigger concrete reforms.
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