Delhi CM Pledges Aid After Tragic Building Collapse, Unsafe Adjoining Structure to Be Demolished

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS hospital on Tuesday to assess the medical treatment of those injured in the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse, vowing that the state would ensure quality care and provide financial support to victims' families. An adjacent building, deemed unsafe, is marked for demolition.

Gupta revealed during a press briefing that among the deceased were two laborers, while one injured laborer is receiving treatment at AIIMS and shows signs of recovery from a serious leg injury. Gupta stated that 12 people were pulled out injured; unfortunately, seven did not survive, and of these, two were construction workers.

The Chief Minister also reported that two children hospitalized were in stable condition, scheduled for discharge, whereas a third remains in the ICU with more severe injuries. Gupta reassured the children's families about continued support, highlighting the provision of financial aid and underscoring the ongoing governmental assistance.

Gupta noted that families of deceased children had left Delhi with their loved ones, confirming that the government had facilitated necessary arrangements and maintains communication with these families.

Emphasizing safety measures, Gupta announced the imminent demolition of an adjacent dangerous building. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have launched an investigation, lodging an FIR, citing illegal construction, including unpermitted additional floors on the collapsed structure.

The FIR mentioned the incident at approximately 1 pm, with authorities alerted shortly thereafter about a PG building collapse. Police have detained Hariram, his wife Urmila, and their son Mahesh in connection with the event. Additional inspections of PG facilities and coaching centers citywide have been ordered by the Delhi government following this tragedy.