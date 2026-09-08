Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Urges Action for Minority Communities

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called for attention to the education and welfare of minority communities during a meeting of the Minority Welfare Department. Emphasizing support for minority students, Shivakumar also reviewed sericulture assistance and urged swift implementation of improvement schemes. Committees are actively assessing hostel facilities and minority education issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:55 IST
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Urges Action for Minority Communities
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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During a review meeting of the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged elected leaders and officials to promptly address the issues of minority communities across the state.

Focusing on minority education, Shivakumar mandated the redesign of sericulture loan schemes to better fit farmers' needs and tasked department officials and chairs with touring regions to directly gather community concerns.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of swift implementation of budget-announced schemes, including upgrading Maulana Azad schools to Karnataka Public Schools' standards and launching women's colleges. He noted committees led by elected officials are evaluating hostel food services, which may see the introduction of student-managed messes.

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