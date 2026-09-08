Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Urges Action for Minority Communities

During a review meeting of the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged elected leaders and officials to promptly address the issues of minority communities across the state.

Focusing on minority education, Shivakumar mandated the redesign of sericulture loan schemes to better fit farmers' needs and tasked department officials and chairs with touring regions to directly gather community concerns.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of swift implementation of budget-announced schemes, including upgrading Maulana Azad schools to Karnataka Public Schools' standards and launching women's colleges. He noted committees led by elected officials are evaluating hostel food services, which may see the introduction of student-managed messes.