Delhi Leaders Demand Justice for Manipuri Musician's Tragic Death

In a tragic incident that has raised concerns for the safety of Northeast residents in Delhi, C Vikram Singh, a renowned Manipuri sitar player, was allegedly murdered outside his Kilokari home. The 54-year-old musician succumbed to injuries following an assault by a group of eight individuals.

Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra labeled the incident as "highly unfortunate" but commended the swift action of the police. All eight suspects, including a minor, have been arrested. Malhotra emphasized that this should not be perceived as a racial attack and assured the safety of the Northeast community in the capital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera revealed that Rahul Gandhi spoke with Vikram Singh's family, offering condolences and pledging justice. Gandhi previously criticized the government over what he described as growing lawlessness against Northeasterners in Delhi, urging an expedited investigation.