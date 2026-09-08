Delhi Leaders Demand Justice for Manipuri Musician's Tragic Death

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra condemns the murder of Manipuri sitarist C Vikram Singh, praising police for swift arrests. Assurances are given about the safety of Northeast residents in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extends condolences, calling for a thorough investigation into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:01 IST
Delhi Leaders Demand Justice for Manipuri Musician's Tragic Death
Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has raised concerns for the safety of Northeast residents in Delhi, C Vikram Singh, a renowned Manipuri sitar player, was allegedly murdered outside his Kilokari home. The 54-year-old musician succumbed to injuries following an assault by a group of eight individuals.

Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra labeled the incident as "highly unfortunate" but commended the swift action of the police. All eight suspects, including a minor, have been arrested. Malhotra emphasized that this should not be perceived as a racial attack and assured the safety of the Northeast community in the capital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera revealed that Rahul Gandhi spoke with Vikram Singh's family, offering condolences and pledging justice. Gandhi previously criticized the government over what he described as growing lawlessness against Northeasterners in Delhi, urging an expedited investigation.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026