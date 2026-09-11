Court Blocks Trump's USPS Rule Before Key Elections
A U.S. appeals court declined to allow the Trump administration's rule tightening mail-in voting to proceed. The Supreme Court will soon decide its fate. The rule, blocked by Judge Indira Talwani, was amid concerns of voter disenfranchisement. The DOJ accused plaintiffs of exaggerated claims about USPS control.
A U.S. appeals court has refused to permit the Trump administration to enforce a new USPS rule designed to tighten mail-in voting requirements before the upcoming congressional elections.
The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court will soon make a final decision on this divisive rule. The Department of Justice argues the plaintiffs lack substantial evidence against USPS regulations.
Court critics argue the changes could disenfranchise voters. USPS defends the rule as legally sound. Meanwhile, voting rights advocates continue battling to ensure fair mail-in voting practices.
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