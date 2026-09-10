100 Days of Leadership: Karnataka's Progressive Path Under DK Shivakumar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, emphasized the ideological foundations underpinning the State government's agenda, underscoring the administration's active fulfillment of promises made to the electorate. He addressed these remarks at the 'Drudha Karnatakada Sankalpa' programme while highlighting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's completion of 100 days in office as a transparent account to the public rather than a mere occasion for celebration.

Siddaramaiah stated, "Today marks the completion of 100 days of DK Shivakumar as CM. It is not a celebration, but to place before the people an account of whether the government is moving in the right direction. The government is implementing the promises made to the people." He pointed out that the policies enacted aim to eliminate social disparities and foster an egalitarian society, with a strong emphasis on enhancing agricultural production.

Further emphasizing transparency, a booklet showcasing the government's achievements over the 100 days has been released to the public. Shivakumar, who assumed office on June 3 following Congress deliberations over leadership change, echoed these sentiments, focusing on the administration's unwavering commitment to the five welfare guarantees and its transformative impact on citizens' lives, aligning with the public's mandate.

Reaffirming his dedication, Shivakumar remarked, “I am not driving this chariot (the government) alone. This is the government of the people of Karnataka. We value the trust that you have placed in us. We are thinking of ways to bring visible change to every household." His vision for Karnataka includes fostering youth dreams and steering the state towards comprehensive development and progress.