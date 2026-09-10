A Century of Progress: Karnataka's Path to Welfare and Equity Under 100 Days of Leadership

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar celebrates 100 days in office, championing five welfare schemes that promise transformative growth and social equity. Addressing citizens, he unveiled 'Udyoga Sethu' for job creation and endorsed a 15% reservation for government school students, reinforcing public confidence in the administration's vision for Karnataka's bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:55 IST
A Century of Progress: Karnataka's Path to Welfare and Equity Under 100 Days of Leadership
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/Karnataka Information Dept). Image Credit: ANI
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As Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar marked his 100th day in office on Thursday, he reiterated his government's unwavering dedication to the five welfare guarantees, emphasizing their transformative impact on citizens' lives and public trust. Speaking at the 'Drudha Karnatakada Sankalpa' programme, Shivakumar highlighted the substantial impact of schemes such as Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi, describing them as the bedrock for Karnataka's developmental and equitable future.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the collaborative efforts with Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara, emphasizing that the Congress party's manifesto commitments were being fulfilled. Women benefit from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, receiving Rs 2,000, while pending payments under the same scheme are addressed. Additionally, the Gruha Jyothi scheme offers up to 200 units of free electricity, and Anna Bhagya provides 10 kg of rice monthly for BPL families. Shivakumar revealed that the Shakti scheme completed 821 crore free bus trips for women, showcasing Congress's vision of social welfare as a national asset.

Further, Shivakumar introduced the 'Udyoga Sethu', a platform bridging employment seekers and companies, heralding enhanced job opportunities in rural Karnataka. Under Parameshwara and Sharan Prakash Patil's leadership, skill training will align with company needs, ensuring readiness for employment. Simultaneously, a 15% educational reservation for government school students in rural areas marks a step toward equitable development, reflecting the administration's commitment to tangible change.

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