BRICS Summit 2026: Uniting Against Terrorism for Global Peace

Union Minister Sanjay Seth lauds the success of the BRICS Summit in India, highlighting its strong stance against terrorism and support for global peace. The New Delhi Declaration, backed by all BRICS nations, emphasized diplomacy, cooperation, and condemned the Pahalgam incident, showcasing India's impactful leadership on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:29 IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Uniting Against Terrorism for Global Peace
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 BRICS Summit in India has been hailed as a success, with Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, applauding the event's firm position against terrorism. The summit, which gathered leaders from 11 BRICS countries, sent a clear message promoting peace and development on a global scale.

Seth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family—as exemplary diplomacy. The summit's Delhi Declaration collectively condemned the Pahalgam incident, marking a significant step in the fight against terrorism.

In addition to its anti-terrorism stance, the declaration addressed escalating tensions in West Asia, urging restraint and advocating for dialogue-based resolutions. The event underscored India's pivotal role in fostering international cooperation for sustained peace, security, and the smooth functioning of global trade and energy supplies.

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