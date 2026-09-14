The 2026 BRICS Summit in India has been hailed as a success, with Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, applauding the event's firm position against terrorism. The summit, which gathered leaders from 11 BRICS countries, sent a clear message promoting peace and development on a global scale.

Seth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family—as exemplary diplomacy. The summit's Delhi Declaration collectively condemned the Pahalgam incident, marking a significant step in the fight against terrorism.

In addition to its anti-terrorism stance, the declaration addressed escalating tensions in West Asia, urging restraint and advocating for dialogue-based resolutions. The event underscored India's pivotal role in fostering international cooperation for sustained peace, security, and the smooth functioning of global trade and energy supplies.