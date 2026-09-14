Gujarat's Infrastructure Boost: Rs. 692 Crore Road Development Plan Unveiled

In a significant infrastructure push, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a Rs. 692 crore allocation aimed at upgrading road networks in the Kutch and Banaskantha districts. Out of this, Rs. 363 crore is earmarked for Kutch to expand key highways from 7 to 10 metres.

The Government also plans to inject Rs. 229 crore into transforming the existing 10-metre-wide Shihori-Patan Road in Banaskantha into a four-lane corridor. These upgrades are expected to facilitate efficient movement of heavy vehicles, vital for industrial and commercial logistics in the region.

Additionally, the enhanced roads in Kutch will bolster accessibility to spiritual and tourist hubs such as Narayan Sarovar and Koteshwar. This development, part of the Chief Minister's commitment to comprehensive regional growth, is set to stimulate tourism and economic activities across the districts.