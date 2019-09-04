India celebrating Poshan Maah to address malnutritional challenges

Under POSHAN Abhiyaan, this September is being celebrated as the Poshan Maah across the country to address the malnutritional challenges. Rastriya Poshan Maah or National Nutrition Month is being launched across the country. With Women & Child Development as the nodal Department, a month-long activities focussing on antenatal care, anaemia, growth monitoring, girls' education, diet, right age of marriage, hygiene and sanitation, eat healthy as themes are being showcased in form of food melas, rallies, school-level campaigns, anemia test camps, recipe demonstration, radio & TV talk shows and seminars all across country.

The month-long intensive event plans to bring about convergence amongst various ministries/departments to rally people's opinion and participation to reduce and finally eliminate malnutrition from the country. Poshan Maah aims at making people aware of the importance of nutrition and giving the individual access to government services to support supplement nutrition for their children and pregnant women/lactating mothers.

This year Poshan Maah focuses on five critical components - 'First 1000 days of the Child, Anaemia, Diarrhoea, Hand Wash & Sanitation and Poshtik Aahar (wholesome meal with diet diversity)', called 'Paanch Sutras'.

On 4th September, Poshan Maah was launched in Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

In Assam, a ceremonial launch of Poshan Maah 2019 was done today by the State Governor, Professor Jagdish Mukhi at Guwahati.

A grand event was organised in Patna, Bihar to launch Poshan Maah. The event was inaugurated by Minister of Department of Social Welfare, Ramsevak Singh.

Madhya Pradesh, too, had a mega launch of Poshan Maah today. The event was graced by Minister of Department of Women and Child Development, Imarti Devi along with ex- Member of Parliament, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In Rajasthan, a grand function was organised at Jaipur which was attended by Minister of Department Health, Raghu Sharma, Minister of Department of Women and Child Development, Mamta Bhupesh and Minister of Department of Education, Govind Singh Dotasara. "Thank You Anganwadi Didi" video was played on the launch of festivities.

On a similar footing, Tamil Nadu as well had a splendid launch ceremony which observed the participation of Ministers and Senior Officials.

This year, Rashtriya Poshan Maah is being celebrated with the aim to create a Jan Andolan to imbibe behavioral changes into the daily lives of the masses, with the slogan "Poshan Tyohar Se Vyavahar".

(With Inputs from PIB)