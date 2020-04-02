Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump invites oil CEOs to discuss help for ailing industry

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:39 IST
Trump invites oil CEOs to discuss help for ailing industry

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited oil executives to the White House to discuss potential aid for the industry as the coronavirus pandemic spurs a historic slump in energy prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report on the meeting citing unidentified sources, said Trump would discuss a range of options to help the industry, including the possibility of tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia.

The meeting is to take place on Friday, the Journal said, with major drillers including Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp due to participate. A spokesman for the American Petroleum Institute, which represents the biggest oil and gas companies in the United States, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World oil prices have lost roughly two-thirds of their value so far this year as the fast-spreading coronavirus brings global economies to a virtual standstill, and as Saudi Arabia and Russia flood the market with oil in a price war between major producers. The collapse in prices has threatened the once-booming U.S. drilling industry, which has a relatively high cost of production, leading Washington to scramble for ways to protect the sector.

Trump this week called Russia and Saudi Arabia's price war "crazy" and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue. The Trump administration is also planning to send a special envoy to Riyadh to push for lower output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: state governor

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was...

'Thank you China!!!' Mexico grateful for coronavirus medical supplies

Mexicos top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies to help stem the coronavirus outbreak in an online message that went viral. Thank you China Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesda...

Florida beach ravers tie with Trump for 'most foolish' during pandemic

US students who defied coronavirus warnings to keep partying on Florida beaches during their spring break have been crowned the years most foolish Americans in a new survey - tied with President Donald Trump. Images of crowded beaches and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020