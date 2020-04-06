Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing fund crunch, Gehlot seeks 1-lakh crore grant for states

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:21 IST
Citing fund crunch, Gehlot seeks 1-lakh crore grant for states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again on Monday urged the Centre to release a one-time grant of Rs 1 lakh crore for all states, citing fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Shooting second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past a few days, the chief minister said the financial situation of the states is deteriorating rapidly due to a huge decline in revenue. "The government of India should announce an economic package, including a one-time grant of Rs 1 lakh crore for all states," he said. The chief minister demanded that state governments should be provided an interest-free wage and means advance facility to ensure effective handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Centre should consider giving wage subsidy as done in countries like Canada as workers in the unorganised sector are staring at the loss of livelihood, he added. Praising the Garib Kalyan Yojana and the economic package announced by the Union government to contain the economic downturn, Gehlot said, "Its timely implementation will be in public interest." Among other demand, Gehlot also requested to increase testing facilities to get the accurate picture of the coronavirus spread in the country. The CM requested the PM to make arrangements for the import of testing kits and personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors and the other medical staff.

He reiterated that the Centre should put in place the clearly laid down interstate supply chain protocol for the movement of essential goods while requesting to provide foodgrain on a par with the National Food Security Scheme (NFSS) beneficiaries to migrant labourers, street vendors, rickshaw-pullers, registered construction and factory workers. He also sought an advance wage payment for 21 days to the registered and active labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which may be adjusted once the work starts at sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

NCC Yogdan: Cadets join fight against COVID-19

NCC cadets have joined Indias fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with civil and police administration of various districts seeking their services in the combat, officials said on Monday. The Ministry of Defence had recently allowed tem...

U'khand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

With five new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has reached 31, said the states Health Department on Monday. Of the 1,141 samples sent for testing, till now 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been fo...

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020