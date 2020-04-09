Left Menu
Development News Edition

Takeaway.com's orders hurt in March by lockdown, but recover

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:49 IST
Takeaway.com's orders hurt in March by lockdown, but recover

Just Eat Takeaway, Europe's largest online food ordering and delivery company, said on Thursday orders temporarily declined in March as restaurants throughout Europe were closed in the fight against the global coronavirus outbreak.

Takeaway said order volumes however recovered strongly by the end of March, including in its main markets in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland.

Order volumes in the Netherlands increased by 11% in the first quarter. Total orders for the group jumped 50% in the first three months of 2020, fuelled by the acquisition of Delivery Hero's German operations in April last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand emerging as hotspots for pangolin trafficking in India, researchers warn

As pangolins come under the scanner as potential intermediate hosts of the novel coronavirus transferred from bats to humans, Indian wildlife conservationists warn that the states of Tamilnadu and Uttarakhand are emerging as the hotspots fo...

FOCUS-Advertisers shun coronavirus coverage, hastening news media battle for survival

From Rupert Murdochs News UK to McClatchys chain of local newspapers across the United States, news publishers are attracting record numbers of readers as people in lockdown seek information about the coronavirus pandemic.Yet advertising re...

ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

By Ankur Sharma After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, ITBP Director-General S...

Indore's journey from cleanest city to coronavirus hotspot By Harshwardhan Prakash

A city always bustling with commercial and socio-cultural activities, Indore has turned into the coronavirus infection hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, and is under curfew for almost a fortnight now. Ironically, it was ranked the cleanest city in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020