Top foreign stories at 1735

FGN23 VIRUS-US-TOLL US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data Washington: The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. FGN27 VIRUS-US-INDIANS-DEATHS More than 40 Indian-Americans, Indian nationals die of COVID-19 in US Washington: More than 40 Indian-Americans and citizens of India have reportedly lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus and the number of those having tested positive for the dreaded disease is likely over 1,500, according to community leaders in the US, now the global COVID-19 hotspot.

FGN38 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON Boris Johnson taking short walks, doing puzzles, watching films in hospital London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the road to recovery at a London hospital ward, taking short walks after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Downing Street has said. FGN10 VIRUS-US-TRUMP DECISION When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make.

FGN35 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-MEDICINE UK to receive first batch of 3 mn paracetamol packets from India by Sunday London: The UK will receive a first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this "important shipment" after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. FGN32 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIA Singapore thanks India for facilitating evacuation of its residents Singapore: Singapore has expressed gratitude to India for facilitating the evacuation of its 699 residents, who returned home on special chartered flights on Friday and Saturday.

FGN33 TRUMP-GOODFRIDAY-GAFFE Trump wishes world 'Happy Good Friday', faces Twitterati wrath Washington: US President Donald Trump was at his blooper best when he mistook Good Friday for Easter and wished the world "Happy Good Friday", triggering an avalanche of criticism from Twitterati who tore into him for his embarrassing gaffe. FGN43 VIRUS-LD PAK Pak to receive more medical supplies from China as coronavirus cases rise to 4,892 Islamabad: Pakistan is set to receive more medical supplies from its all-weather ally China to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country where the COVID-19 cases have sharply increased to 4,892 and death toll reached 71, officials said on Saturday. IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.