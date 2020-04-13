Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain partially loosens lockdown as coronavirus death rate slows

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:13 IST
Spain partially loosens lockdown as coronavirus death rate slows

Spain let some businesses get back to work on Monday, but one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe remained in place despite a slowing in the country's coronavirus death rate. Police handed out face masks to people passing through major transport hubs as they went to work, although only a few commuters were seen using Madrid's usually bustling Atocha train station and road traffic was mainly public buses.

Although some activities, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to restart, Health Minister Salvador Illa said that Spain remained in lockdown. Shops, bars, and public spaces are set to stay closed until at least April 26. Restrictions have helped slow a spiraling death rate that reached its peak in early April and some workers expressed concern that relaxation could trigger a surge in cases.

"I would have preferred to wait 15 more days confined to home or at least one more week and then come back," said Carlos Mogorron, a 27-year-old engineer from Extremadura in western Spain who was planning to return to work on Tuesday. Spain recorded its smallest proportional daily rise in the number of deaths and new infections since early March, with the cumulative toll rising by 517 to 17,489.

The Health Ministry said on Monday confirmed coronavirus cases totaled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day. "You are always afraid of catching it and even more so knowing that your life may be in danger, or your relatives," said Mogorron, who lives with his house-bound parents.

Business association CEOE warned that many companies, particularly the small firms that make up the bulk of the Spanish economy, do not have access to protective equipment like gloves and masks needed to guarantee the safety of staff. Some regional leaders also criticized the moves, fearing a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak, which is weighing heavily on the Spanish economy, with some 900,000 jobs lost since mid-March.

ITALY, BRITAIN STRUGGLE Deaths in Italy from the epidemic rose over the weekend to 19,468 and the number of new cases climbed to 4,694 from 3,951. It was the highest daily death toll since April 6.

After easing from peaks around the end of March, Italy's daily death and infection tallies have fallen but not as steeply as was hoped by Italians who have been in lockdown for a month. Nor was there any indication that Britain would lift restrictions anytime soon as its death toll passed 10,000 and a scientific adviser to the government said the country risked becoming the worst hit in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital after several days due to a serious case of the coronavirus, saying "things could have gone either way" for him. In Germany, where new infections and deaths have declined, senior politicians began debating a potential easing of restrictions imposed since mid-March. Germany has weathered the pandemic better than its biggest neighbors.

ECONOMIC DAMAGE In Spain, while businesses from wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa to fashion giant Inditex began increasing activity, production lines at Volkswagen-owned Seat remained shut.

Burgos-based industrial group Nicolas Correa said it would take measures to prioritize the health of its staff. "We will continue to work in shifts, with staggered entries and exits to avoid concentrations of staff," it said, adding that all workers would be provided with protective equipment.

In Catalonia, Spain's second-worst hit region, the government warned that the resumption of some work could lead to a rise in infections and wipe out the gains of the lockdown. The regional government issued recommendations including measuring employees' temperatures before entering the workplace and controls outside metro stations to guarantee a one-third occupancy rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...

U.S. CDC reports 554,849 coronavirus cases, 21,942 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the new coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 525,704 and said 20,486 ...

Bulls reassign Paxson, fire Forman in shakeup; Boylen stays for now

The Chicago Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday, the same day they made official the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations. It was so clear that Arturas checked every box for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020