Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:22 IST
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirate's business hub, has extended a 24-hours-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus by a week, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The UAE has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew since March 26 for the disinfection campaign, but Dubai on April 4 expanded it within the emirate to a 24-hour lockdown for two weeks. The country on Thursday reported 460 new cases and two more deaths from the virus, taking its tally to 5,825 with 35 deaths. It does not give a breakdown for each of the seven emirates.

The Emirates Red Crescent humanitarian organisation will "foster and care for" the families of those who have died in the UAE from the COVID-19 lung disease caused by the virus, the federal government said in a Twitter post on Friday. The UAE has the second-highest infection count after its much larger neighbour, Saudi Arabia, among the six Gulf Arab states, where the total infection count has surpassed 22,000, with more than 140 deaths.

Saudi Arabia has installed thermal cameras to monitor the body temperature of the limited number of worshippers allowed to enter the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, media said. Gulf states have taken drastic containment measures but seen a spread among low-income migrant workers living in cramped quarters. Several countries have offered free testing to foreign workers, who make up the bulk of the labour force, and taken steps to rehouse thousands in schools or dedicated centres.

Qatar, which has locked down part of an industrial zone where many migrant workers live and work, on Friday announced 560 new cases, mostly among expatriate workers quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Governing bodies join forces to answer players' cry for financial help

The tennis governing bodies have joined forces to support lower-level professionals who are struggling financially during the sports shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pand...

Malawi high court sets aside coronavirus lockdown pending review

A Malawi high court on Friday granted a temporary injunction against the the governments 21-day coronavirus lockdown period due to start on Saturday, pending a judicial review within seven days. Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda set aside the lockd...

Four dead in Chad after jet bomb 'accidentally' hits army chief's house

A bomb accidentally dropped from a Chadian jet onto the home of a senior army officer Friday, killing four people and wounding two near NDjamena, a prosecutor and an air force officer told AFP. The blast destroyed the home of Mahamat Sale...

Gilead's shares rise on report of experimental drug's promise in COVID-19

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc rose 8 on Friday after a report that patients with COVID-19 treated with the companys experimental drug, remdesivir, in a clinical trial showed rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms. There are curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020