Saudi Arabia eases curfew restrictions for month of Ramadan - state news agency

Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Currently, people living in areas under 24 hours curfew can go out for healthcare and to supermarkets from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Ramadan these hours will start from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., SPA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.