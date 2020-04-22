Cuomo says focus of Trump meeting was on testing, states needing funding

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he had a functional and effective conversation with President Donald Trump on Tuesday and tried to keep the focus on testing and state budget problems.

"We have a tremendous job that we have to get done and put everything else aside and do the job, and the tone of the conversation was very functional and effective," Cuomo said in an interview with MSNBC after the White House meeting.

"I stayed focused on what we were there to talk about and for me the substantive agenda was testing - who does what, how do we get it up the scale - and somebody has to stand up for funding for the states."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.