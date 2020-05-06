Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely

Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitelyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force would continue its work on the pandemic, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics, a day after he said it would wind down its operations.
"Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics," Trump said in a series of tweets.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Task Force