Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visits Michigan Ford plant amid political tensions, does not wear mask

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:46 IST
Trump visits Michigan Ford plant amid political tensions, does not wear mask
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid hostility with its Democratic governor over how quickly to reopen its economy during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask. Trump visited the Ford plant, which has been recast to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment and met with African-American leaders to discuss vulnerable populations hit by the virus.

The president, who has said he is taking a drug not proven for the coronavirus after two White House staffers tested positive in recent weeks, did not wear a mask during this event even though Ford on Tuesday reiterated its policy that all visitors must wear them. He was to tour the plant later in the day. Trump, Republican seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has urged states to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions so the battered U.S. economy can recover even as public health experts warn that premature relaxation of restrictions could lead to a second wave of infections.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is facing a backlash from some critics against her stay-at-home orders in a state hit hard by the last recession. Trump has encouraged anti-lockdown protests against Whitmer held in Michigan's capital. In his meeting with African-American leaders, Trump spoke on the need to reopen churches, which like other parts of society have been affected by social distancing policies aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

"We've got to open our churches. People want to go in. I saw a scene today where people tried to break into a church ... not to break in and steal something. They want to be in their church," Trump said, adding that he expected the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to put out guidance on reopening places of worship as soon as Thursday. Whitmer on Thursday moved to further reopen Michigan's economy through a series of executive orders.

Trump's visit also comes amid tensions over federal resources for Michigan, which has been hit by devastating floods. Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding from Michigan over its plan for expanded mail-in voting, saying without offering evidence that the practice could lead to voter fraud - though he later appeared to back off the threat. Trump on Thursday reiterated his opposition to mail-in voting but declined to discuss what funding he was considering trying to withhold.

"If you're president of the United States and you vote in Florida and you can't be there, you should be able to send in a ballot. If you're not well, you're feeling terrible, you're sick, you have a reasonable excuse, you should be able to vote by mail in," Trump said. Trump on Thursday pledged federal support to help with the "very bad" dam breaks, saying the Army Corps of Engineers will help with the flooding problem. Rising floodwaters have displaced thousands of residents near the city of Midland.

Whitmer spoke with Trump on Wednesday. "I made the case that, you know, we all have to be on the same page here. We've got to stop demonizing one another and really focus on the fact that the common enemy is the virus. And now it's a natural disaster," Whitmer told CBS News, describing her conversation with Trump.

Regarding Trump's funding threat, Whitmer said, "Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable." Trump won in Michigan in the 2016 election, the first Republican to do since 1988. Trump's handful of trips out of Washington since the pandemic went into full force have focused on election battleground states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States said on Thursday it will withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administrations latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty. Th...

Federal inmates with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued working for days, union says

The union for corrections officers at one of the U.S. federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has filed a U.S. Labor Department complaint alleging that prison managers failed to isolate several inmates who tested positive fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020