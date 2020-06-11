31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 342

At least 31 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's total tally to 342, officials said on Thursday. Of the 31 fresh cases, 13 each are from Imphal West district and Tamenglong, two each from Kakching and Ukhrul district and one from Bishenpur district, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room here said.

The control room, in its statement, asked people not to stigmatise or discriminate against people who have recovered from the disease. "The probability of a discharged person becoming positive again is very low and such viruses are non-viable...

hence people discharged from hospitals should not be stigmatized," the statement added. Manipur currently has 279 active cases. Sixty-three people have recovered so far.