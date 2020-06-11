31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 342
At least 31 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's total tally to 342, officials said on Thursday.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:51 IST
At least 31 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's total tally to 342, officials said on Thursday. Of the 31 fresh cases, 13 each are from Imphal West district and Tamenglong, two each from Kakching and Ukhrul district and one from Bishenpur district, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room here said.
The control room, in its statement, asked people not to stigmatise or discriminate against people who have recovered from the disease. "The probability of a discharged person becoming positive again is very low and such viruses are non-viable...
hence people discharged from hospitals should not be stigmatized," the statement added. Manipur currently has 279 active cases. Sixty-three people have recovered so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Bishenpur district
- Kakching
- Ukhrul
- Tamenglong
- Imphal West
ALSO READ
Landslides block NH 37 between Nunga & Rengpang in Manipur
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur; total 41
Centre approves Rs 111.70 cr assistance to Rajasthan, Manipur, Meghalaya for kharif crop damage
5 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total rises to 44
Two special trains with 1,359 migrants arrive in Manipur