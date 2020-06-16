Macron pledges 200 mln euros to repatriate drug production to France

Macron pledges 200 mln euros to repatriate drug production to FranceReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:43 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said the French government would launch a new initiative this week to repatriate production of some pharmaceutical products to France, pledging to make 200 million euros available to fund production capacity.
"Everybody saw that during this crisis some commonly used drugs were no longer produced in France and Europe. So we must no longer just ask questions but draw the conclusions," Macron said at a Sanofi site near Lyon, central France.
Macron cited paracetamol as a drug that would be produced again in France.
