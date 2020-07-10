Left Menu
Development News Edition

In bid to reopen U.S. schools, Trump threatens their tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump, seeking to force school districts and universities to reopen despite the coronavirus, on Friday said the U.S. Treasury Department would re-examine their tax-exempt status and funding.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:31 IST
In bid to reopen U.S. schools, Trump threatens their tax-exempt status
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump, seeking to force school districts and universities to reopen despite the coronavirus, on Friday said the U.S. Treasury Department would re-examine their tax-exempt status and funding. Trump already has threatened to cut their federal funding and sought to eject university students from abroad.

"Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education," the Republican Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday likely to sit well with his conservative base. He accuses Democrats of exploiting the pandemic for political purposes by refusing to reopen schools and businesses, even as health experts caution against the perils of easing restrictions too quickly.

"Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!" Trump's administration is pushing schools to relaunch in-person classes even as cases of the novel coronavirus surge in some of the country's most populous areas, prompting some to roll back their plans to relax restrictions.

School administrators are weighing the risk to opening up their buildings to primary and secondary students and staff as U.S. cases have topped 3 million this week. Some universities have announced online-only instruction plans, while others weigh options such as school calendar changes. Trump this week threatened to cut off federal funds for schools that do not open their doors.

On Monday the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said international students must leave the country if their schools only offered online classes this autumn, prompting lawsuits.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Office to be closed till July 14 for sanitisation, limited staff in control room

Bengaluru police commissioner office will be closed till July 14 for sanitisation and there will be limited staff in the control room and command centre. An order issued by Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Admin said oth...

FOCUS-Skin whitening creams remain online despite mercury findings

Skin-whitening creams identified as containing potentially dangerous levels of mercury continue to be sold online more than seven months after a watchdog group raised the alarm, including on platforms run by eBay, Amazon.com, and Alibaba, a...

Lebanese hold raucous rally outside US Embassy in Beirut

Dozens of Lebanese protesters held a raucous anti-U.S. rally outside the fortified American Embassy in Beirut on Friday, denouncing what they said was Washingtons interference in Lebanons affairs while some chanted in support of the militan...

All religious places will remain open during lockdown in UP

All religious places shall remain open during the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13, 2020, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Awasthi on Friday. There is no prohibition on the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020