Odisha govt extends retirement age of Medical officers to 65 years

Odisha Government on Tuesday extended the retirement age of Medical officers of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre and Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under Labour & Employees' State Insurance Department from 62 years to 65 years. Enhancement of the retirement age in case of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre as well as the Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under L & ESI Department from 62 years to 65 years, read the state government-issued press release.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Cuttack and Khordha districts through video conferencing. Government has sanctioned Rs 20.64 crore from Chief Minister Relief Fund for running new dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres for next three months in Khordha and Cuttack districts.

More than 1 lakh people have returned back from the other state in the two districts of Khordha and Cuttack. "In spite of the large influx of migrants, the situation is under control with a recovery rate of 70 per cent in Khordha and 71 per cent in Cuttack, which is much above the national average of 63 per cent. I appreciate the teams in both these districts for achieving higher recovery rates," said Patnaik.

He has asked to primarily focus on slum areas of Khordha district and congested areas in Cuttack city through active involvement of Puja committees and Sahi Committees. The government has allocated additional beds in both districts.

The Chief Minister also announced the up-gradation of the molecular genome lab in SCB medical college, Cuttack for viral and human host genome sequencing to predict the prognosis of Covid-19 patients. Patnaik also appealed to set up COVID Care Homes and COVID Care Centres to all the community organisations and Corporates and join the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)