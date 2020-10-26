Health News Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pence's staff; New York reports half a million COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pence's staff at White House test positive

A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday. The United States reported 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are also trending upwards, according to a Reuters tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

New York reports half a million COVID-19 cases as infections surge nationwide

New York, the former epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic, became on Sunday the fourth U.S. state to surpass half a million coronavirus cases amid a nationwide surge in infections. New York State is reporting 80% more cases in the past four weeks as compared to the previous four weeks, according to a Reuters analysis. The state reported more than 2,000 new daily cases twice in recent days, a daily increase not seen since May.

U.S. disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021. "We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Fauci told the BBC.

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early as COVID rates surge

Italy on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close by 6 p.m. and shut public gyms, cinemas and swimming pools to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the coronavirus that has pushed daily infection rates to new records. The measures, which take effect on Monday and were agreed between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government in Rome and regional authorities, arrived after two nights of protests in Naples and Rome against curfews introduced in a number of regions last week.

Spain announces new state of emergency as COVID infections soar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and banning travel between regions in some cases. The measures go into force from Sunday night and will require all regions except the Canary Islands to impose a nighttime curfew and limit the number of people allowed to meet to six.

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, down from 28 cases in the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday. All 15 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

U.S. CDC reports 224,221 total deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 8,553,827 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 83,851 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 828 to 224,221. The CDC reported its tally of COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 24 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

France tallies record daily COVID infections as cases surge in Europe

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe. The new cases took the total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to register the world's fifth highest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March. The Health Ministry and an oversight committee have now given the green light to take it to the next stage.

Britain records 19,790 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths

Britain recorded 19,790 new COVID-19 infections and 151 deaths on Sunday, official data showed. New cases dipped from Saturday's 23,012, and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was also down slightly from 174 the previous day.