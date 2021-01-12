Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lauberhorn, longest World Cup downhill, canceled due to COVID-19 fears

In addition to the 4.3 km (2.7 mile) men's downhill race planned for Saturday, another downhill race and slalom event were also called off after testing in Wengen showed alarmingly high rates of asymptomatic coronavirus infections, authorities said. The canton of Bern made the final decision not to allow the races after 60 infections were reported in the Wengen community from mid-December.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:47 IST
Lauberhorn, longest World Cup downhill, canceled due to COVID-19 fears

The Lauberhorn, the longest FIS World Cup downhill ski race, has been canceled after Swiss authorities raised fears that staging events in and around the alpine town of Wengen on Jan. 15-17 would risk spreading COVID-19. In addition to the 4.3 km (2.7 mile) men's downhill race planned for Saturday, another downhill race and slalom event were also called off after testing in Wengen showed alarmingly high rates of asymptomatic coronavirus infections, authorities said.

The canton of Bern made the final decision not to allow the races after 60 infections were reported in the Wengen community from mid-December. Previously there were virtually no reported positive tests. "The aim was to prevent the virus from circulating in an uncontrolled way during the Lauberhorn races and thus endangering the participating athletes and officials as well as the local population and thus the further winter ski season in Wengen," race organisers said in a statement.

"Due to the testing of asymptomatic persons, the case numbers in Wengen are somewhat higher than in comparable localities." Traditionally, crowds of about 35,000 people attend the downhill event, which is also televised internationally and which Switzerland uses to highlight breathtaking vistas that include the Eiger, Moench and Jungfrau mountains that rise to more than 4,100 metres.

Bern officials said that mobile test teams were being sent to Wengen to boost the number of people screened for the coronavirus. They asked residents to remain at home, even though surrounding ski areas, like most resorts across Switzerland, remain open. "Yes, we are open," reads the front page on the Wengen tourist website advertising that the Kleine Scheidegg and the Maennlichen ski areas, atop of which the Lauberhorn downhill race starts, welcome visitors.

Switzerland has allowed its ski resorts to remain open, in contrast to neighbouring Italy, France, Austria and Germany, as part of a strategy of "lockdown light" that seeks to balance health considerations with efforts to protect its economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spectrum auction: Telcos attend pre-bid conference; DoT asks cos to submit queries by Jan 15

Telecom firms like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday participated in pre-bid conference for spectrum auctions, as the telecom department asked telcos to submit written queries regarding the rules and processes by Janu...

Will ensure unorganised poultry players get insurance:Minister

Amid the poultry sector facingbird flu threat, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister SunilKedar on Tuesday said the government will soon take steps toensure that unorganised players engaged in poultry farming getinsurance cover.Talking to r...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused ...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021