Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Since the campaign began three weeks ago, just under 46,500 doses had been administered to frontline medical workers as of Friday. At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:52 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Japan's inoculations off to snail-pace start

Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of speciality syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end. Since the campaign began three weeks ago, just under 46,500 doses had been administered to frontline medical workers as of Friday.

At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million. By contrast, South Korea, which began its vaccinations a week later than Japan, had administered nearly seven times more shots as of Sunday. India's richest state has half of new, active cases

India's richest state of Maharashtra accounts for more than half of both new and total active infections, health ministry data showed on Monday, although a team of experts said the state's current wave might be "less virulent". Experts say India's relatively low hospitalisation and fatality rates suggest the pandemic is approaching its next phase of largely manageable local outbreaks, such as those being seen in the western industrialised state.

India's tally of 11.23 million infections is the world's highest after the United States, with the state accounting for 11,141 of the 18,599 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for U.S. teens by autumn

High school students in the United States should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by the autumn, with younger students likely to be cleared for vaccinations in early 2022, top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. Fauci said he expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue relaxed guidelines for people who have already been vaccinated within "the next couple of days", but urged continued vigilance on mitigation measures for the more than 80% of Americans still awaiting shots.

"We're going in the right direction. We just need to hang in there a bit longer," Fauci told CBS. Thailand to reduce quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said on Monday. Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and visitors will still be required to show negative COVID-19 test results within three days of their departure, Anutin Charnvirankul told a news conference.

Those not yet inoculated but with coronavirus-free certificates would be quarantined for 10 days. East Timor imposes first lockdown

The tiny Southeast Asian nation of East Timor will put its capital city on a lockdown for the first time, its government said on Monday, amid fears it could be facing its first local outbreak. A "sanitary fence and mandatory confinement" will be imposed in Dili for seven days from midnight Monday with residents asked to stay home unless necessary to leave, the country's council of ministers said in statement.

A former Portuguese colony with a population of 1.2 million, East Timor has detected just 122 cases, most of which were imported. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Two protesters killed in Myanmar, shops and factories closed

Two demonstrators were killed by gunshot wounds to the head in Myanmar on Monday, witnesses said, while shops, factories, and banks were closed in the main city Yangon as part of the protests against the countrys military rulers. Security f...

Australia to spend $920 mln to expand wage subsidy scheme for apprentices

Australia will spend A1.2 billion 920 million to expand its wage subsidy scheme for apprentices, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Tuesday, the first step in a plan to wean the economy off a wider wage subsidy scheme.The A70-billion...

ECB caution keeps euro zone bond yields in check as U.S. yields, oil rise

Most eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, resisting upward pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs and high oil prices before an upcoming European Central Bank meeting. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose around 5 basis points and oi...

INSIGHT-Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now

The COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnbs from city centres and so help lower rental costs for locals, in some places by as much as 15. While Europes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021