Left Menu

Protesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:50 IST
Protesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to draw up the new law, which has drawn criticism from opponents who argue it curtails personal freedoms after some of Germany's 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite a surge in cases.

The measures include curfews between 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) and 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) and limits on private gatherings, sport, and shop openings. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the virus incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the law outside the Bundestag parliament building in central Berlin.

In the morning, hundreds of people, some of them not wearing face masks, had already gathered waving flags with "peace" and "democracy" written on them and playing music in the sunshine beside the Brandenburg Gate nearby. One placard read: "End scaremongering now". Police vans were parked in the street and officers looked on.

Germans are sensitive to any measures which threaten their freedom due to the country's Nazi and Communist past, and demonstrations against the new law have been staged in the last few weeks in towns across the country. Germany reported a rise of 24,884 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 3.19 million. Some 80,634 people have died and doctors have warned that unless action is taken, intensive care units may struggle to cope.

However, in the last few days, the seven-day incidence rate has inched down and is now at 160.1 per 100,000. The law is due to go to the Bundesrat upper house of parliament on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police setting up 3 Covid care centres for its personnel, their families

The Delhi Police Wednesday said it was in the process of setting up three Covid care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members.Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, ...

European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries

European countries prepared on Wednesday to resume deliveries of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and speed up the rollout after Europes drug regulator backed the shot.Germanys health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal sta...

Goa govt's plan to form corporation to restart mining nothing but "election gimmick": GMPF president

The Goa governments proposal to form a state mining corporation to restart mining through auctioning of leases is nothing but face saving and an election gimmick ahead of polls next year, according to an umbrella body of mining dependents G...

Arzooo launches in-house logistics service Arzooo Express

Retail-tech startup Arzooo on Wednesday said it has launched an in-house logistics service that will manage the first-mile service to last-mile delivery of goods for its partner stores across the country.The in-house logistics service, Arzo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021