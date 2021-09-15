Left Menu

Union Health Minister pays surprise visit to Delhi's RML Hospital

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a surprise visit to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:57 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacting with Resident doctors of RML hospital, Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a surprise visit to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday. He met the hospital staff and doctors and discussed their problems and ideas to resolve those issues.

Mandaviya also discussed the VVIP culture at the hospital. Dr Atul, President of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at RML hospital, said, "The Union Health Minister visited the hospital at around 4 o'clock and stayed here for 20-30 minutes. It was a random visit. Here, he discussed the facilities in the hospital and the problems faced by both doctors and patients, and the suggestions to improve them."

The Union Health Minister also asked the team of resident doctors to give him inputs through social media. Mandaviya also made a surprise visit to the CGHS centre in South Avenue on September 2. To check the functioning of the hospital, he used a different name to get the experience of a patient.

Recently, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin had also paid a visit to the RML Hospital for a review. During her visit, the MoS visited the Covid Vaccination Center and interacted with the beneficiaries. She also checked the kitchen of the hospital and the quality of food items. The MOS had also visited the ICU of the Nephrology Department of the hospital. (ANI)

